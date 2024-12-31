SUNDAY CHANDA SPEAKS AGAINST TRIBALISM, CALLS FOR UNITY AND COEXISTENCE



As the year 2024 comes to an end, Kanchibiya Member of Parliament Sunday Chanda has called for unity and coexistence in Zambia, invoking the legacy of the country’s former presidents.





In a statement issued today, Mr Chanda spoke against tribalism urging citizens to desist from any tribal practices, while emphasizing the importance of embracing the ideals of “One Zambia, One Nation” and working together to build a brighter future for the country.



He cited the examples of Zambia’s former presidents – Kenneth Kaunda, Frederick Chiluba, Levy Mwanawasa, Michael Sata, and Rupiah Banda – who all stood for unity, peace, and progress.





“These leaders, despite their differences, shared a common vision for a united and prosperous Zambia, as we move forward, it is crucial that we remember their sacrifices and strive to build on their legacy, he said.



Mr Chanda expressed optimism that Zambians can overcome these challenges by working together and embracing their shared identity.



“I believe that together, we can build a brighter future for ourselves, our children, and our grandchildren, Let us put aside our differences and work towards a common goal, a united, peaceful, and prosperous Zambia”, he added.





He also called on the leaders of today to remain transparent and accountable, while working together to lift the vulnerable and uphold the ideals of peace love and unity.



“To our leaders of today, you carry the torch we once bore, lead with wisdom, humility and a heart for all Zambians. The weight of leadership is heavy but it is also sacred. Remember your time in power is fleeting but your legacy will leave on. Will it be of division or unity, greed or service, or broken promises or fulfilled dreams?”. He asked.





And to the citizens of the country, mr Chanda acknowledged that no leader can build a government without the citizens further urging the citizens to play their part in maintaining peace.





“Play your part on fostering peace, planting seeds of hope and working for a brighter tomorrow, from the the smallest act of kindness to the greatest vision of progress, you have the power to shape the Zambia of your dreams, he encouraged.