Sunday Reflections: Edgar Chagwa Lungu Still Stirring Zambia’s Soul

Amb. Anthony Mukwita wrote-



7 Sept 25.



Even in death, Zambia’s sixth President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, refuses to be relegated to the margins of history.





Eight months before Parliament dissolves ahead of a pivotal election, his name echoes, not in campaign slogans, but in morgues and living rooms, courtrooms and quiet prayers.





President Lungu lies in a South African mortuary, his burial paused in a delicate negotiation between family wishes and state protocol. And yet, the nation listens.





In a candid interview aired on KBNTV, historian Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa, Zambia’s own intellectual export to Stellenbosch revealed that Lungu “never” endorsed a successor from the Patriotic Front.





“He told me he was reluctant,” Sishuwa shared, “because memories of PF failures, perceived or real, were still fresh.” Instead, Lungu named individuals outside politics. “I have this on record,” Sishuwa added, “but I’m not at liberty to name them.”





Tragically, Lungu passed away two weeks later, before making those names public says Sishuwa, a quiet irony for a man who built Zambia’s largest roads and airports, yet left no clear political runway behind.





As former First Lady Esther Lungu seeks a private farewell, the state hesitates.



Sishuwa invoked the late U.S. Senator John McCain, who requested that President Trump not attend his funeral, a wish respected, with McCain buried with full honours. The parallel is poignant to Zambia.





Five key takeaways from the KBNTV interview:

• Lungu did not endorse a PF successor.

• He named non-political figures as potential leaders.

• The greatest opposition, Sishuwa suggests, is the people.

• Zambia’s tradition is peaceful transition—ballots, not bullets.

• A formidable opposition candidate will emerge before August 13.





Sishuwa’s optimism is infectious: “Zambians are always ready,” he said. “They’ll vote on promises on corruption, energy, the economy. They’ll ask, ‘What’s the score?’”





As Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa begins sensitive discussions with the Lungu family led by family counsellor Makebi Zulu, one hopes for a resolution that honours both private grief and public legacy.





Who blinks first? Perhaps no one. Perhaps dignity prevails.

The full interview is available on KBNTV’s Facebook page.



It’s worth watching—not only for political insight, but for the quiet reminder that Zambia’s heartbeat remains steady, even when sorrow clouds the sky.





And while Sishuwa’s account is on record, he is not alone. Others, too, heard Lungu’s final reflections, each with “their own version” of the ‘last word.’





We mourn, yes. But we mourn in hope, and pray for unity and dignity for the late president and honour for the surviving family led by Mrs Lungu.





Discussing ECL today (three months after his death) is ‘tricky’ because you just dont know whom you offend, even as a historian or author like myself, this topic is deeply steeped into sensitivities and emotions, so many stay quite for fear of being misunderstood.

—-

Amb. Anthony Mukwita is a published author and international relations analyst.