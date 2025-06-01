SUNDAY SALUTE: GOODSON BANDA – A TRUE SOLDIER OF  PF  PARTY

SUNDAY SALUTE: GOODSON BANDA – A TRUE SOLDIER OF THE PARTY



While out of the country, I learned of Goodson Banda’s adoption as the Tonse Alliance candidate for the Lumezi parliamentary by-election and immediately, I told myself: This is the kind of adoption that deserves a salute.





I have known Goodson Banda as a deeply committed member of the Patriotic Front (PF), long before the party formed government in 2011. Among the many roles he held, I particularly admired his political and administrative acumen during his tenure as PF Lusaka District Secretary in the run-up to the 2011 general elections.





My close association with this intelligent politician began before 2011, when I served as the PF branch offial before becoming the branch chairman for Lilanda Estates. I was subsequently appointed as Publicity Secretary for the PF Matero Constituency Fundraising Committee by then Chairman Morgan Ngona, through his constituency secretary Mr. Simon Mapulanga. My elder brother, now Mwembeshi Ward 31 Councillor Crispin Kabole, served as committee secretary.





That appointment brought me into active fundraising and grassroots mobilization, opening doors to connect with key figures within the party. Goodson Banda stood out as one of the most dedicated.





As secretary to the Ashell Kampengele-led Lusaka District Executive Committee, Goodson was known for his no-nonsense attitude toward deadlines and accountability. His commitment was felt across all constituencies under his jurisdiction.





When Mr. Kampengele transitioned to serve as Lusaka District Commissioner in the new PF government in 2011, Goodson Banda succeeded him as PF District Chairman. I was privileged to attend one of his earliest public addresses in that role, right in Kapwepwe Ward, just months after the party formed government.





During that meeting, he immediately recognized my presence in the crowd and took the opportunity to speak on party unity. He urged then-newly elected Kapwepwe Ward Councillor Maurice Piyo to embrace everyone – including those who had vied for the same position during the adoption process. I had been among those who applied for the PF councilor candidacy for Kapwepwe Ward, though my bid was unsuccessful.





That particular meeting remains one of the most orderly and effective grassroots political gatherings I’ve attended. Goodson chaired it with firm but fair leadership, skillfully moderating the session and setting a new tone for grassroots organization.





Goodson Banda is not one of those political opportunists who join parties for the sake of an adoption certificate. He didn’t show commitment to the party for the sake of adoption. He remained consistent, loyal, and dedicated – traits that eventually earned him this adoption under the Tonse Alliance.





In contrast, we have witnessed many who only join parties for personal gain, and once disappointed, defect to rival camps. Their loyalty is transactional and fleeting. Goodson Banda is cut from a different cloth.



His long-standing commitment and consistency are, without doubt, key reasons behind his adoption. It is a win for principled politics over transactional maneuvering. It is also a reflection of PF’s rebranding – prioritizing leadership, loyalty, and service over money and influence.





If elected, Goodson Banda will bring into Lumezi a wealth of grassroots experience and inclusive leadership. His political maturity, organizational skills, and unwavering dedication make him not only an asset to the Tonse Alliance but also a blessing to the people of Lumezi.





And so today, I raise my hand in this Sunday Salute article – to a man who has risen steadily, humbly, and purposefully. A man whose track record speaks louder than any slogan. A man who reminds us all that leadership is earned, not bought.



To Goodson Banda – salute!



*Saulos The Komboni Ambassador*