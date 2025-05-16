SUNREI RAISES CONCERN OVER RECURRING KAFUE RIVER POLLUTION



Sustainable Natural Resource Empowerment Initiative-SUNREI- has expressed concern over the recurring pollution of the Kafue River, which has led to the disruption in water supply services by Mulonga Water Supply and Sanitation Company.





Following suspected pollution of the Kafue River, Minister of Water Development and Sanitation, Collins Nzovu, yesterday announced precautionary measures taken to protect public health including the temporary suspension of operations at the Kafue raw water pump station in Chililabombwe to allow for a comprehensive investigation into the matter.





Mr. Nzovu explained that the decision followed initial observations of unusual turbidity in the raw water supply, prompting immediate sampling and laboratory analysis, although preliminary test results had been inconclusive.





SUNREI National Coordinator, Eugene Mulenga in an interview with Phoenix News, has attributed the pollution to inadequate planning and monitoring by local authorities, particularly in the mining sector, and has urged stakeholders to take immediate action to address the issue and implement measures to prevent future incidents.





Mr. Mulenga has emphasized the need for stronger monitoring institutions within the mining sector to curb pollution, further noting that uncoordinated land allocation has contributed to the environmental degradation of the Kafue River, threatening biodiversity and the livelihoods of surrounding communities.



PN