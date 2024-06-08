Supermodel Naomi Campbell confirms she welcomed her two children via surrogate

Naomi Campbell has confirmed that she welcomed her two children via surrogate after becoming a mother for the first time at the age of 50.

The British supermodel, now 54, shocked the world in 2021 when she announced the surprise birth of her daughter followed by a son in 2023.

Naomi has now discussed how much her children mean to her.

Telling The Times: ‘My babies are everything to me. It’s made me fear for the future’.

Naomi went on to explain that she was never looking for a father for her kids and is happy being ‘a single mother of a single mum’.

When asked wether she used a surrogate the model replied: ‘I did. I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 percent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school.’

Naomi also spoke of her concern that younger generations are not interested in having children, before insisting that parenthood is always ‘worth it’, no matter how difficult the circumstances.

‘I have heard a lot of young girls saying that it is too expensive to have children and they may not want them, and I have said, “You will change your mind. You will want to be a mum”‘.

‘I understand economically it is tough. But my mum had nothing and she made it work. It’s worth it. It is so amazing’.

She continued: ‘We have to depend on the younger generation to change this world. I trust my children more than us to do the right thing.’

Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed that she won’t let her daughter go into the world of work at 15 like she did, after starting her own career in her teenage years when she did her first cover shoot.

The supermodel traveled abroad to model in her first photoshoot for Elle in New Orleans aged 15.

According to Naomi, she would be uncomfortable with her now two-year-old to start working so young.

The mother-of-two said: ‘I’m not sure I would let her start working at 15. It’s a ruthless world.’