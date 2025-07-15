Support for Mkhwanazi grows with national protests and rising public pressure





Support for KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is swelling across South Africa, as nationwide marches continue to demand justice and transparency within the SAPS.





Following a powerful demonstration in Johannesburg this week, another major march is underway today in Durban.





MK Party veterans, civil society groups, and members of the public are uniting in chants of “Hands Off Mkhwanazi,” backing his claims of political interference and a criminal network within law enforcement





Organisers say frustration is mounting against top SAPS leadership and government silence, with a bigger protest planned for Pretoria this Friday.





Protesters are calling for the immediate removal of implicated officials, restoration of disbanded task teams, and full protection for whistleblowers like Mkhwanazi.