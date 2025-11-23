SUPPORT GIVEN LUBINDA TO STEER THE SHIP, DEAL WITH INDISCIPLINE, HE HAS DONE WELL SINCE 2021- Chisomo Cleopas

SUPPORT GIVEN LUBINDA TO STEER THE SHIP, DEAL WITH INDISCIPLINE, HE HAS DONE WELL SINCE 2021





Given Lubinda is one of the most experienced leaders Zambia has. Is been a politician for more than 40 years and served as a member of Parliament for 20 years. Given Lubinda is equally one of the oldest PF member of the central committee. The man has best leadership style especially when there’s Criss in the environment. He has a straight record in Criss management, strategic leadership and effective communication.





My simple advice to him is that:- please if possible dialogue with other leaders so that together you form government next year.



Given Lubinda is been a politician for more than 40 years. 20 years as an MP. Imwe 4 years old in parliament and you wanted to underestimate him?





You may not like him but this man has contributed much to our legal frame work, infrastructure development, policy formulation and social development.





Don’t forget that more than half of his lived life is been a politician. His true leadership is manifested when there’s Criss



People have so much hope your party.



God bless all our leaders



Cde Chisomo Cleopas

20/11/25