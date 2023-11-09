Supreme Court Appeal ReInstates CCC Legislators Recalled By Tshabangu

Legislators from the CCC party, who were recalled from their positions in a controversial move, have successfully halted the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission’s plans for a by-election. This recall was initiated through a letter issued by a relatively unknown figure, Mr. Sengezo Tshabangu, sparking a wave of confusion and legal battles.

In an official announcement, Gift Ostallos Siziba, the CCC party’s deputy spokesman, shed light on the party’s stance amidst this tumultuous situation. Siziba stated, “We have noted an appeal in the Supreme Court against the High Court ruling on the fraudulent recall of the people’s representatives.” This move, which has been authorized by the CCC party, effectively suspends the High Court’s decision and puts the by-election on hold.

Siziba continued, “Our position remains unchanged and unwavering. Sengezo Tshabangu is neither our member nor Interim Secretary-General because such a position does not exist in our movement.” This statement seeks to clarify the party’s official stance and distance itself from any alleged involvement with Mr. Tshabangu.

The CCC party’s legal action has generated significant attention and raised questions about the validity of the recall, the authority of Mr. Tshabangu, and the subsequent by-election. As the matter heads to the Supreme Court, Zimbabwean citizens and the international community are closely watching the developments, awaiting a resolution to this political impasse.

This ongoing controversy highlights the fragile nature of Zimbabwe’s political landscape and the importance of transparent and accountable electoral processes.

A copy of the Supreme Court appeal



The contents of the appeal document are yet to be disclosed, but they are expected to provide further insight into the CCC party’s legal strategy in challenging the recall of their legislators.

When an individual or a public official appeals to the Supreme Court over their removal from a parliamentary posting, a legal principle known as “suspension by operation of law” comes into effect. This principle means that, by default, the removal is temporarily suspended or put on hold until the Supreme Court conducts a hearing on the matter.

The rationale behind this suspension is to ensure that the individual’s rights and legal interests are protected while the case is being considered by the highest judicial authority. It prevents the immediate and potentially irreversible consequences of the removal, such as the loss of their position or responsibilities, pending the final decision by the Supreme Court.

It is a fundamental aspect of due process and the rule of law, as it grants individuals the opportunity to have their case heard and evaluated by an impartial and higher authority before any irreversible actions are taken against them. The specifics of how this process operates can be detailed in the legal system’s rules, regulations, and precedents in the Zimbabwean jurisdiction.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.