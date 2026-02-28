Supreme leader is alive as far as I’m aware, says Iran’s foreign minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was just live on NBC News as the internet remains down for the majority in Iran.

Araghchi says that Iran “may have lost one or two commanders”. He also says that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is “alive” as far as he is aware.

Iranian outlets have so far denied that a number of Iranian officials and commanders have been killed, including the president and commander-in-chief of the Army.

Araghchi says that Iran is keen on de-escalation and is open to negotiations, provided that the US and Israel cease their attacks.

While saying that there are no communications “right now”, Araghchi adds that “if the Americans want to talk to us, they know how they can contact me”.

Iran and the US have been engaged in renewed nuclear talks, with the latest round happening two days ago.Araghchi also confirms that Iran is attacking American bases in the region, but describes it as an act of “self-defence”.