Two surgeons have been banned from practicing plastic surgery after a billionaire patient d!ed during a pen!s enlargement procedure.

Belgian-Israeli diamond dealer, Ehud Arye Laniado, 65, d!ed of a heart attack during the procedure to enlarge his pen!s at the Saint-Honore-Ponthieu aesthetic clinic in Paris.

His surgeon, known as Guy H, was known for operating on wealthy clients, and he treated Ehud two to four times a year in procedures costing tens of thousands of euros.

Wealthy Omega Diamonds owner Ehud had been having injections into his penis to make it appear larger.

An investigation was swiftly opened into potential manslaughter charges following his de@th, though it soon shifted to charges of failing to assist a person in danger, drug offences, and practicing medicine without a licence.

A Paris court on Wednesday suspended Guy H’s licence and sentenced him to 15 months behind bars. His surgeon, who had been standing in for him on the evening of Ehud’s de@th, was handed a 12-month suspended sentence.

They have been permanently banned from practicing medicine and must pay €50,000 (£43,323) and €20,000 (£17,329) respectively, reports Le Parisien.

A source told the outlet: “When investigators looked into the cause of death, the injection into the penis was quickly ruled out. The question remained why the surgeon had made an initial call for help at 8pm, before a second call, this time to the fire department, two hours later.”

The defendant’s initially claimed the first call had been made due to Ehud’s irritable behaviour and him insisting to have the injections, despite complaining of abdominal pain.

The source continued: “It’s easy to say in hindsight that the heart attack started there, but since the patient had an ulcer, it was impossible to consider a heart problem, and emergency services wouldn’t have been called out for such a minor issue.”

The surgeon attempted CPR but it was not enough to save Ehud’s life. His lawyer Martin Reynaud added: “This cardiac incident could have happened anywhere, even in a pizzeria. Would the pizza maker have been prosecuted in that case?”

While the de@th occurred in shocking circumstances, an unnamed Parisian practitioner said the incident did not come as a surprise. They said: “This will still cause a stir in a clinic that relies on its name, its techniques, and where the entire family works. But this affair will surprise no one; in these upper echelons of cosmetic surgery, they often bend the rules.”