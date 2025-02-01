Susan Katongo’s Career Move: A Smart Financial Decision or a Missed European Opportunity?





Susan Katongo has made a career decision that mirrors the path of many of her Copper Queens teammates—prioritizing financial stability before chasing further career advancements. However, some critics argue that she may have missed a golden opportunity to move to Europe in 2023 when several of her WAFCON bronze-winning colleagues secured transfers abroad.





With the Copper Queens already qualified for WAFCON 2025, Katongo faces stiff competition for a spot in the final 23-woman squad. Coach Nora Hauptle has a vast pool of over 30 players at her disposal, making it crucial for Katongo to prove her worth and maintain top form.



While some view her current move as a step away from European football, the opportunity for international recognition is far from over. If she delivers standout performances at WAFCON 2025, there remains a strong chance that European clubs will come calling.





Consistency at the club level will be key in keeping her name on the radar of scouts and coaches. A move to a more competitive league, whether in Africa or abroad, could further strengthen her chances of landing a European contract in the near future.



Financial security is a significant factor for many African players, and Katongo’s decision could have been influenced by ensuring long-term stability. However, striking a balance between financial gains and career ambition is essential for any athlete seeking sustained success.





Despite the missed European transfer in 2023, Katongo still has time to make a move if she remains focused. The world of football is unpredictable, and one impressive tournament can change everything.





Her next steps will be crucial. Does she push for a move soon, or does she wait for WAFCON 2025 to showcase her talent on a bigger stage? Either way, the spotlight will be on her to see if she can rise to the occasion.





With the right mindset, discipline, and standout performances, Katongo can still make the European dream a reality. Only time will tell whether her decision was a strategic masterstroke or a missed opportunity.