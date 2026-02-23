SUSAN RICE’S SHOCK WARNING TO “KNEELING” CORPORATE GIANTS: “IT WON’T END WELL”





Former U.S. National Security Adviser Susan Rice has delivered a stark message to major corporations she believes aligned themselves too closely with Donald Trump.





In blunt remarks now sending tremors through boardrooms, Rice warned that if Democrats return to power, it will not be a case of “forgive and forget.” Instead, she signaled that there would be consequences for companies that, in her view, “took a knee” during the Trump era.





“There will be accountability,” she cautioned. “It’s not going to end well for them.”





The message was unmistakable: businesses that enabled or normalized what critics describe as authoritarian behavior should not expect a free pass in the future.





With political tensions already high ahead of the next election cycle, Rice’s comments are likely to intensify debate over corporate responsibility, political loyalty, and the long memory of Washington power struggles.