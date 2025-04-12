Suspect in IBA boss murder case collapses in court



A NURSE from the court’s gallery yesterday volunteered in helping one of the suspects accused of murdering Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General, Guntila Muleya who collapsed in the Lusaka High Court before he could take plea.





This was after the matter was called, and the four suspects were told to enter in the dock in readiness for plea



But before they could take plea, the third accused person, Samuel Dokowe who was reported ill at the last sitting fell whilst standing in the dock.



At that moment, everyone in the courtroom was wondering what was happening.





Fortunately a nurse from the gallery rushed to the dock and introduced herself to the lawyer adding that she wanted to help the accused.



His lawyer, Chawezi Ngoma also rushed to his aid with a bottle of water to give his client who seems to be running out of breath.



Police officers and court officials also joined in helping to resuscitate him as they took him outside the court.





And Judge Siloka stood down the matter briefly.



When the court resumed, the accused lawyer stated that his client was taken to the cells where he received medical attention and that the tests conducted revealed that he needed an immediate medical test.



In response, State advocate Getrude Mwiinga Muhambi did not object to the defence’s application stating that it might be the act of God.



“We don’t have an objection because it borders on one’s health, and could be an act of God.



Judge Siloka has since adjourned the matter to April 14, for plea.





“I have heard the application by the defence, the court will adjourn the matter to April 14, it is my hope and prayer that the matter takes off,” court said.



In this case, Mithusani Dokowe, 29, Caleb Zulu, 30, both police officers of Libala south, Samuel,37, an assistant engineer and Francis Chipyoka, 42, an Accountant of Foxdale and charged them with murder Contrary to Section 200 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia.



It is alleged that on July 24, Muleya’s body was found with Gun-shot wounds on the outskirts of Lusaka called Njolwe area.



And days later, the accused were arrested.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba April 12, 2025