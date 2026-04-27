Suspect in Washington dinner shooting charged with attempting to ass@ssinate Donald Trump

The man accused of opening fire at a Washington gala attended by Donald Trump was charged on Monday, April 27 with attempting to assassinate the president.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, appeared in Washington federal court two days after authorities foiled an attack at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. Allen, who holds a master’s degree in computer science and has no prior criminal record, faces a potential life sentence if convicted.

During the brief hearing, prosecutors stated that Allen traveled from California by train and brought a 12-gauge pump-action shotgun and three knives to the event. In addition to the assassination attempt, he faces charges for illegally transporting a firearm across state lines and discharging a weapon during a crime of violence.

According to an FBI affidavit, Allen booked a room at the Washington Hilton weeks in advance and sent an email to family members referring to himself as the “Friendly Federal Assassin,” outlining plans to target senior administration officials.

The shooting caused chaos at the prominent social gathering, forcing attendees to seek cover and prompting security to whisk the president off stage.

While Allen reportedly ran through a security checkpoint holding a long gun, he was detained after a Secret Service officer fired a shot; Allen was not hit but was treated for minor injuries.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized that such violence has no place in civil life, while federal prosecutors indicated that further charges are expected as the investigation continues.