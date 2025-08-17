Suspected French spy arrested in alleged Mali coup plot

Mali’s military rulers say they have arrested a French national on suspicion of spying for his country in an attempt to destabilise the African nation.

In a statement read on national television late on Thursday, the junta alleged that Yann Vezilier was working “on behalf of the French intelligence service”. Mr Vezilier is yet to comment on the accusation.

His picture was also broadcast, alongside those of a number of army generals arrested recently for allegedly planning to overthrow the military government.

“The conspiracy has been foiled with the arrests of those involved,” Mali’s Security Minister Gen Daoud Aly Mohammedine said in the televised address.

France, Mali’s former colonial ruler, is also yet to comment on the man’s arrest and allegations of destabilisation.

The West African nation has been gripped by a security crisis fuelled by an Islamist insurgency since 2012 – one of the reasons given for the military takeover but attacks by jihadist groups have continued and even increased.

Following days of speculation about the alleged coup plot, Gen Mohammedine confirmed that “fringe elements of the Malian armed security forces” had been detained for seeking to “destabilise the institutions of the republic”.

“These soldiers and civilians” were said to have obtained “the help of foreign states”, the minister said.

The French national acted “on behalf of the French intelligence service, which mobilised political leaders, civil society actors and military personnel” in Mali, the minister added.

He also confirmed the arrest of two army generals, including Gen Abass Dembele, the former governor of the Mopti region, who was recently dismissed from his position.

At least 55 soldiers have been arrested so far in connection with the alleged attempted coup, security sources told AFP.

Gen Mohammedine said a full investigation was under way to identify “possible accomplices” and that “the situation is completely under control”.

Political tension has been rising in recent weeks, which have seen the arrest of former Prime Ministers Moussa Mara and Choguel Maïga over accusations of harming the reputation of the state and embezzlement.

Mara, a recent outspoken critic of the military government, has been in detention since 1 August, while Maïga is facing judicial sanctions.

In May, the junta dissolved all political parties following rare anti-government protests, which Mara described as a severe blow to reconciliation efforts initiated by the military leaders last year.

Junta leader Gen Asimi Goïta, who seized power in both 2020 and 2021, had promised elections last year, but these have never been held.

In July, the transition period was extended by five years, clearing him to continue leading the country until at least 2030.

Alongside its neighbours Niger and Burkina Faso, it has enlisted the help of Russian allies to contain the jihadist attacks in the region after breaking ties with France – but there has been no significant improvements in security.-BBC