Suspected UPND Cadres Attack PASME Radio In Petauke

SUSPECTED UPND CADRES ATTACK PASME RADIO

By Samuel Khwawe

Suspected United Party for National Development (UPND) cadres have allegedly attacked PASME Radio in Petauke.

According to details, the radio station was airing a program in the morning on which farmers were complaining about delayed farm inputs distribution by government.

The radio programme is said to have unsettled UPND cadres claiming that it was decampaigning the ruling party in Lusangazi District where a by-election is underway.

PASME Programme Presenter, Lovemore Phiri was allegedly beaten with the station going off air.

When contacted for a comment, UPND Eastern Province Youth Chairperson Lyson Nyirenda refuted the claims.

He tells Diamond News that the youths were withdrawn from the area yesterday after campaigns closed and President Hakainde Hichilema who had been in the district left for Lusaka.