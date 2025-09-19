SUSPENDED MPIKA MP DESCRIBES 14-DAY SUSPENSION AS HARSH





By Chamuka Shalubala



Suspended Mpika Patriotic Front member of Parliament Francis Kapyanga has described his 14-day suspension from the National Assembly as harsh.





The suspension, handed down by Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti on Wednesday this week, followed Mr. Kapyanga’s accusation that the presiding officer often acts with bias against Patriotic Front MPs.





Speaking to Phoenix News, Mr. Kapyanga says he did not expect such a penalty, especially after he had already apologized for his remarks toward the Speaker.





He says a second apology to the House should have sufficed instead of a suspension.





Mr. Kapyanga has also questioned the timing of the punishment, suggesting it was a deliberate move to silence him during the current debate on the presidential speech, hinting at political motives behind the decision due to his typically critical stance.



PHOENIX NEWS