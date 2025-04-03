SUSPENSION OF THREE FOREIGN ARCHITECTS FROM OFFERING ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES IN ZAMBIA



Lusaka – Wednesday – 2nd April, 2025



This serves to inform members of the public that the Zambia Institute of Architects has with immediate effect banned three Foreign Architects from offering architectural services in Zambia for breach of the Zambia Institute of Architects Act No. 36 of 1995, Chapter 442 of the Laws of Zambia.





The three foreign firms namely, Design Partnership, SLT Architects and Pattichides and Partners have been providing architectural services in Zambia

illegally and with impunity to Hungry Lion, Shoprite and Ocean Basket respectively, over the years despite the Institute reaching out to them and

providing guidance to register joint ventures with local architects as per requirement of Section 28 (2) as read with Section 35 (1) – (4) of the Zambia

Institute of Architects Act.



In this regard, we would like to indicate that all sites that are active for Hungry Lion, Shoprite and Ocean Basket and have these foreign architects are now a

crime scene and the Zambia Police should not hesitate to arrest any personnel from these foreign firms.



We also wish to implore our partners the National Council for Construction to take interest in this matter and ensure that Construction Sites where foreign

drawings are being used on site without a joint venture certificate from the Zambia Institute of Architects must be shut immediately for want of

compliance to the Laws of Zambia.





We further wish to appeal to all Local Authorities through the Ministry of Local Government, and to the Department of Immigration under the Ministry of

Home Affairs, to take proactive interest in monitoring many of these construction sites.





Illegality is often abetted by public officers entrusted with enforcing regulations on behalf of the Zambian people. This includes not only granting planning permission for drawings not prepared by registered architects and professionals, a blatant disregard for the Laws of the Land, but also issuing

work permits without due diligence.



For instance, ZIA has visited sites where foreigners lack even basic English proficiency, a clear prerequisite for obtaining a work permit, yet approvals are granted.





Such negligence, sometimes driven by personal benefit, creates a culture of non-compliance.





We urge both institutions to uphold their mandates rigorously, ensuring adherence to legal standards in construction, labor vetting, and language requirements to safeguard public integrity and national development.





Additionally, we urge all multilateral corporations and would be investors in Zambia who need architectural services even if they have their own architects from their countries of origin to engage the Institute for guidance on the provisions of the Law to avoid being inconvenienced.



Architect Musunka Silungwe

PRESIDENT