Swaziland’s King Mswati III Splurges R80 Million on Wives’ Shopping Spree

While Eswatini battles a deepening health crisis and struggling public services, King Mswati III has once again drawn fire for extravagant royal spending. Over R80 million in public funds has reportedly been spent on a shopping trip to Indonesia and Dubai for more than ten of his wives.

The royal entourage left the country on Friday afternoon, accompanied by over 70 royal guards, in what appears to be another luxury getaway for the monarchy, this time, at a time when ordinary citizens are grappling with medicine shortages and a collapsing healthcare system.

An independent investigation by Swaziland News revealed that each royal guard travelling on the trip will receive R500,000 in travel allowances, while each Queen (Inkhosikati) was reportedly given over R3 million.

The combined spending, including allowances for personal assistants, security, travel, and other expenses, is estimated to exceed R80 million.

Flight tracking data suggests the King’s private Airbus A340-313X, registered as 3DC-SDF, was used to fly the royal party to Indonesia. Sources indicate the wives are also expected to visit Dubai in the UAE.

Who Went and Who Stayed Behind?

Among those confirmed to have travelled are Inkhosikati Nomcebo Hlalanani Zuma, Inkhosikati Siphelele Sicebile LaMashwama, Inkhosikati Sibonelo Mngomezulu (LaMbikiza), Inkhosikati Angela Dlamini LaGija, Inkhosikati Noliqhwa Ayanda LaNtenteza, and Inkhosikati Zena LaMahlangu, as seen in electronic documentation obtained by the publication.

Interestingly, senior wives LaMatsebula and LaMotsa did not join the trip. They were seen alongside King Mswati attending the 50th Anniversary celebration of the Eswatini National Provident Fund (ENPF) held on the same day at Mavuso Trade Centre in Manzini.

Royal Spokesperson Distances Palace from the Trip

When asked to comment, Percy Simelane, spokesperson for King Mswati, dismissed the matter, saying his office deals with official state matters, not royal family shopping trips.

Simelane said, his Office “has not yet received information regarding the travel in question”, adding that he “wouldn’t have known about it as he handles the official business” for the Monarchy not groceries and shopping.

“My office has no information on the travel in question. Logically, we are irrelevant to family grocery purchases or shopping because they don’t fall under the official business category”, said the King’s Spokesperson.

Shopping Spree Amid a National Health Emergency

Eswatini continues to face severe shortages in public hospitals, with many citizens reportedly dying due to a lack of basic medical supplies. The government, plagued by rampant corruption and poor resource management, has struggled to fund critical services, while billions are poured into maintaining the royal family’s lavish lifestyle.