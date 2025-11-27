SWEDEN SEEKS MISSILES WITH RANGE TO REACH MOSCOW – A NEW ERA OF DETERRENCE



This is not your grandparents’ neutral Sweden.



Fresh off joining NATO, Stockholm is openly telling its government:



We need cruise missiles with a 2,000 km reach – enough to strike deep into Russia, including the capital.





Why now? Easy:

– Russia already has long-range strike capability.

– Ukraine showed what happens to countries without credible deterrence.

– And Sweden is done pretending geography will save it.





They’re already getting Taurus missiles (500 km), but the military wants real reach – plus surveillance drones and spy satellites to actually find and track targets.



To be clear: Sweden is not saying “we’re preparing to attack Moscow.”





They’re saying: “Russia only respects strength. So here’s some strength.”



Moscow is ~1,000 km from Stockholm.



Now Sweden wants the ability to hit anything within twice that distance.





Russia will howl, NATO quietly nod, and the Baltic region will become the next major frontier in the European arms race.



Sweden’s era of quiet caution is over – and Putin just gained another neighbor that’s done taking chances.



Source: Reuters