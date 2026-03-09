Sweden’s central bank recommends keeping cash at home



Sweden’s Riksbank now advises adults to keep roughly 1,000 kronor (about $110) in cash per person at home.

The March 4, 2026 guideline is meant to cover essentials like food and medicine for about one week if digital payments collapse from outages or cyberattacks.





The bank calls the amount a practical starting point—adjustable by household—and suggests mixed denominations plus backup cards and Swish.

With cash use below 1% of transactions, the recommendation underscores rising concern over total dependence on electronic systems. Details are in the upcoming Payments Report 2026.