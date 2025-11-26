🇷🇺🇸🇪 SWEDEN’S LONG-RANGE MISSILE PLAN — RUSSIA’S VIEW: ANOTHER WESTERN ESCALATION





From Russia’s perspective, Sweden’s call for 2,000 km-range cruise missiles has nothing to do with “defence” and everything to do with NATO pushing military pressure closer to Russia’s borders.





For decades Sweden was neutral. But since joining NATO, Stockholm is rapidly seeking offensive-range systems it never asked for before. Moscow sees this as another step in the West’s ongoing military expansion.





Russia’s main arguments:



– NATO keeps expanding eastward despite earlier assurances.

– New members demanding long-range strike capability destabilizes the region.

– Talking openly about missiles that can reach Moscow shows the West is increasing aggression under the label of “deterrence.”





Sweden says this is for security, but Russia believes:



A country that used to be neutral now asking for deep-strike weapons only proves Western pressure is driving escalation, not safety.





The Baltic region is already tense, and such moves only raise the risk of miscalculation.



From Moscow’s point of view, this is not “strength”—

It’s simply another political and military show by NATO that undermines regional stability.



Source: Reuters