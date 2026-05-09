SWEET TO SOUR: Keith Mweemba’s Turbulent First Year in Office…. I Give Him A Rating Of 0.5/10 – Augustine Mukoka

By Augustine Mukoka

SWEET TO SOUR: Keith Mweemba’s Turbulent First Year in Office



… One Year Since Assuming the FAZ Presidency



…. I Give Him A Rating Of 0.5/10



On this day, one year ago, I wrote about a “sweet victory” shortly after Keith Mweemba was elected as the new FAZ president.



Keith defeated Andrew Kamanga after securing 45 votes — 25 more than his closest rival — while former FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala managed 17 votes.





For many, Kamanga’s defeat marked the end of an era. There was a strong feeling that change was necessary, and councillors ultimately showed him the exit door. No individual should ever believe they own the game when entrusted with the responsibility of managing it.



However, one year later, what initially appeared to be a promising victory has increasingly become defined by chaos, inconsistency, and disappointment.





Despite the high expectations surrounding his leadership, Keith’s first 12 months in office have exposed what many perceive as indecisiveness and weak management. His supervision of the FAZ secretariat, in particular, has raised serious questions about his administrative capacity and leadership style.





At an operational level, concerns over sincerity, consistency, and accountability threaten to damage his credibility further. There is much that could be discussed, but a few critical issues stand out.



1. The FAZ Secretariat



Keith initially continued working with Reuben Kamanga despite campaign promises of ushering in a fresh start. The subsequent appointment of Machacha Shepande did little to improve matters, as the two reportedly struggled to work effectively together.





The disastrous preparations for the Africa Cup of Nations became one of the federation’s most embarrassing moments in recent years. Similar administrative shortcomings were evident during the Copper Queens’ participation in the FIFA Series, with travel and logistical issues repeatedly affecting national teams.





There are also growing concerns regarding employment practices within the secretariat. Critics argue that recruitment and contract renewals appear heavily tilted toward individuals from Southern Province.





According to these concerns, employees from outside the president’s perceived regional or tribal alignment are often allowed to leave once their contracts expire, while others from his region reportedly receive renewals and appointments. Such perceptions, whether accurate or not, risk deepening divisions and undermining confidence in the federation’s professionalism.





The poor management of the secretariat also contributed to delays in holding the deferred section of the 2025 AGM, which was eventually convened in December.



Additionally, Keith and his Executive Committee appointed judicial bodies that allegedly included an openly aligned ruling party cadre — a move critics argue conflicts with both the FAZ Constitution and FIFA statutes regarding political neutrality.





2. President as National Teams Technical Committee Chairman



Keith must relinquish his role as chairman of the National Teams Sub-Committee. The arrangement was initially described as transitional, yet the Executive Committee cannot realistically remain in transition for an entire year. Allegations surrounding questionable national team selections now fall directly on his shoulders in both capacities.



This dual role also raises concerns about accountability. If the FAZ president chairs the committee overseeing national teams, who then provides independent oversight to the Executive Committee?





3. Failure to Resolve the ZPL Impasse



The prolonged failure to resolve the ZPL impasse remains another major criticism of Keith’s administration.



A matter that many believed required a straightforward call for fresh elections has dragged on for more than 12 months. Critics argue that indecision and attempts to appease all sides have ultimately cost FAZ representation and stability for an entire year.





4. Allegations of Match Fixing and Referee Bias



Given that Keith own election campaign was clouded by allegations of match manipulation and referee bias, many expected a firmer stance on integrity issues once he assumed office.





However, his handling of concerns raised by Gladys Lengwe has been widely viewed as underwhelming and uninspiring. There is growing pressure on him to demonstrate stronger leadership and prove that his administration is genuinely committed to integrity, accountability, and transparency within Zambian football.





5. Management of Stakeholders and Constitutional Reform



The ZESCO-ABSA dispute was another situation many believe FAZ handled poorly. Critics argue that the matter could have been resolved in a more professional and diplomatic manner before escalating publicly.





There are also concerns regarding Keith’s approach to stakeholder management. Effective leadership requires honesty, openness, and consistent engagement with Executive Committee members and other football stakeholders. Such an approach builds trust and demonstrates respect for institutional processes.





During his campaign, Keith pledged to reform and clean up the FAZ Constitution. Yet, one year later, there has been little public communication or deliberate effort toward initiating constitutional amendments.





Conclusion



Taken together, these issues paint the picture of a deeply disappointing first year in office for Keith.



While many welcomed his victory with optimism and hope for meaningful reform, the past 12 months have instead been marked by administrative confusion, unresolved disputes, and growing dissatisfaction among stakeholders.





One year after the “sweet victory,” the reality for many observers appears to have turned decidedly sour.



Best wishes to the FAZ councillors attending the AGM in Ndola.