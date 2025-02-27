SWIFT UTILIZATION OF CDF IN CHASEFU CONSTITUENCY THRILLS GOVERNMENT



February 24, 2025



CHASEFU- Government has expressed delight over the effective utilization of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) by Chasefu Constituency in Eastern Province.



Speaking during the launch of Nkhanga Police Post and Kapekesa Clinic, both constructed under the CDF, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Gary Nkombo said he was thrilled to witness tangible development resulting from the initiative.





“This is what we mean when we talk about decentralization; people on the ground making decisions that directly impact their communities,” Mr. Nkombo stated.



He noted that the police post was a strategic project aimed at curbing rising crime in the area, ensuring the safety and security of the residents.





Commenting on the newly constructed clinic, Mr. Nkombo thanked the Ward Development Committee (WDC) for prioritizing the health needs of Chasefu residents, particularly in Membe Ward.





“This clinic is a beacon of hope for the people, ensuring access to quality healthcare closer to their homes,” he added.



He further emphasized that Zambians had missed out on numerous developmental opportunities in the past due to not voting for President Hakainde Hichilema, whose leadership has significantly accelerated infrastructure development in rural communities.





Special Assistant to the President for Political Affairs, Levy Ngoma, thanked the people of Chasefu for voting for a visionary leader, Member of Parliament Misheck Nyambose





“Through President Hichilema’s leadership and the CDF, Mr Nyambose has delivered much-needed infrastructure to the constituency,” Mr. Ngoma remarked.





He urged the people of Chasefu to continue supporting President Hichilema’s administration, stating that sustained development hinges on stable and visionary leadership.





Chasefu Member of Parliament Misheck Nyambose expressed gratitude for the introduction of the CDF, noting that it has made his work easier as a lawmaker.



“With the CDF, my constituency has seen the completion of 79 projects since 2021, and 2025 will mark the completion of over 25 additional projects,” Mr. Nyambose revealed.





He called on Zambians to pray for President Hichilema so that his vision continues to transform rural communities across the country.



Commenting on the scope of work for the police post and clinic, Mr. Nyambose disclosed that K1.2 million and K1.8 million were allocated for the respective projects.





He further noted that both facilities include a water reticulation system, staff houses, and electricity, ensuring sustainability and functionality.





The touring delegation included UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda, Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri, who also serves as the Provincial Chairperson, Ministry of Local government and rural Development permanent secretary Nicholas Phiri and other senior party officials.



