SYLVIA MASEBO ACKNOWLEDGES PERSISTENT CORRUPTION AND INEQUALITIES IN ZAMBIA’S LAND SECTOR





Land and Natural Resources Minister Sylvia Masebo has acknowledged that Zambia’s land sector continues to face deep rooted corruption and inequalities despite decades of pushing for reforms by successive governments.





Speaking at the launch of the Braille Lands Rights materials consisting of 1,600 tool kits for persons with blindness by Transparency International Zambia- TIZ in Lusaka today, Ms. Masebo said progress in harmonizing land acquisition processes has been slow, and the fight against corruption in the sector remains far from being won.





She explains that despite government’s move to resolve the issue through the introduction of Bill 13 on Land and Deeds, it faced resistance from stakeholders many of whom she said misunderstood the bill’s intent.





Ms. Masebo has emphasized that stakeholders must give government an opportunity to resolve the issues through the bill, emphasizing that her Ministry is committed to improving transparency, fairness, and access to land for all Zambians.





Meanwhile, TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe has urged government to mandatory provide at least 10% of land to persons with disabilities and make processes accessible to citizens to curtail any forms of corruption.



PN