Syria Takes Control of Former U.S. Military Bases in Major Sovereignty Shift



The government of Syria has reportedly moved to take control of military bases that were previously used by the United States forces during their operations in the country.





The move is seen as part of Damascus’ effort to reassert full authority over strategic military sites following years of conflict and foreign military presence linked to counter-terror operations.





The situation has drawn a range of interpretations from commentators, with some suggesting that heightened regional threats…including drone and missile activity linked to Iran-aligned groups…may have influenced the broader security posture and accelerated foreign force repositioning. This remains an unverified viewpoint and not an official assessment.





Analysts say the development signals a continued shift in control on the ground, as Syria consolidates its security infrastructure and reduces remaining foreign operational footprints.





The situation highlights ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region and the changing balance of power inside Syria.



M21 News