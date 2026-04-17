Syria takes full control of former U.S. bases American military presence ends after decade





The Syrian government has officially taken full control of all former U.S. military bases, following a complete withdrawal of American forces from the country.





The final U.S. convoy departed from Qasrak Air Base in Hasakah province yesterday, heading toward Jordan, marking the end of more than a decade of American military presence in Syria.





The transition follows high-level talks in Damascus between President Ahmed al-Sharaa and SDF commander Mazloum Abdi, resulting in a final agreement to dissolve Kurdish-led forces and integrate them into the Syrian national military structure.





Officials say the handover was conducted smoothly with coordination involving United States Central Command, reflecting improved ties between Damascus and Donald Trump after previous engagements.





Washington has signaled that its mission against ISIL is complete, while Syrian forces have now moved into key cities such as Hasakah and Qamishli, taking over security and border control positions previously held by U.S. troops and Kurdish fighters.