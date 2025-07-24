“TAKE A FRONT SEAT NOW.,AND DEFEND  UPND”

A passing glance !

“TAKE A FRONT SEAT NOW.,AND DEFEND THE PARTY”



Indeed the devil works in many ways!





Loyal party members and old time political commanders who spearheaded the front line and most particularly

those in the regions which were strongholds for the PF,

for sure , ..you have experienced a bitter episode of betrayal , coupled with mental slavery and anguish, brought about by some ungrateful leaders and appointees.





These are the leaders who publicly promised to the president, sworn to defend and deliver in line with our party Upnd expectations .





But unfortunately, they have just spent the whole of their time growing their own ambitions to become members of parliament, ministers, or any other higher than they are.



These leaders don’t appreciate,and have no remorse to the party Upnd.





They are not grateful to our President and party Upnd.



If we look closely, most of these appointees do not even deserve the positions they hold but because our party and president is so generous, it happens so.





They have been very loyal to the party Upnd before 2021, but suddenly, they took off the Sheep’s skin,… little did we know they are a Ghosts just ambushing for public resources and selfish opportunities.



Immediately after the appointments, they became inattentive, dismissive, oblivious, stubborn, and unyielding!





They are an embarrassment to the party and our hard working president Hakainde Hichilema.



Now let me remind these heedless and ‘ know it all’ leaders most of whom are appointees today, with an exception of a few,

“Take a front seat Now!”… and defend the Party.





You are not ” white collar technocrats”.



Your staying quiet when our party is being attacked on all communication platforms, is neither helping you nor the party.



Sacrifice abit for the party , …take a little from your income which has come to you due to the party UPND, and pay for radio programs in your areas..( districts, Provinces, and National level).





Help your party structures with required logistics and resources so that they can reach out to the people who are our voters.





May I now take this opportunity to thank the Newly Appointment Minister for Local Goverment and Rural development Hon.Gift Sialubalo MP,…for denoting K50,000 towards the rehabilitation of HAKAINDE HICHILEMA HOUSE in kasama, which is the new Provincial UPND Secretariat situated along Zambia road, Northern Province.



I submit.



Cephas Zasales Bwalya

Northern Province.