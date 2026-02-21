“Take Back Our Wealth!”: John Dramani Mahama Rallies Africa to Reclaim Its Resources

Ghana’s President, John Dramani Mahama, received thunderous applause at National Assembly of Zambia after delivering a bold message to the continent: Africa must stop handing control of its vast natural resources to foreign interests.

Addressing lawmakers in Lusaka, Mahama challenged African nations to rethink long-standing arrangements that leave outsiders managing key sectors from minerals to energy “as if we are somehow too ashamed to do it ourselves.”

His remarks struck a chord, drawing cheers from the chamber as he declared that Africa holds an “enormous advantage” in its abundant land, talent and untapped wealth.

The speech has since sparked fresh debate about economic sovereignty and self-reliance across the continent. With global demand for Africa’s resources surging, Mahama’s call signals a renewed push for African-led ownership and a powerful shift in tone about who truly controls the continent’s future.