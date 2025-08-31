TAKE ME TO COURT “WEE”… am I being punished because I’m a “North-Eastern Rhodesian-NER?”– NYASULU

TAKE ME TO COURT “WEE”– NYASULU

… am I being punished because I’m a “North-Eastern Rhodesian-NER?”- Former ZAMMSA director general Victor Nyasulu





Former Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) director general Victor Nyasulu has demanded that the Law Enforcement Agencies which arrested him must immediately take him to court as it has been almost four months now since they effected the arrest.





And Nyasulu has questioned whether the fixation on him by the government is on account of him being a “north-eastern Rhodesian” or because the single procurement they have focused on involved local suppliers, while paying a blind eye to the three which were given to foreign firms.





In an interview with Daily Revelation yesterday, Nyasulu likened the handling of his matter and the others which were coming out of LEAs and the forensic audits to “chipan…



