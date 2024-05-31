TAKE THEM TO COURT OR IMMEDIATELY RELEASE THEM- Fred M’membe

TAKE THEM TO COURT OR IMMEDIATELY RELEASE THEM

It is a well-known fact that throughout history, those who administer or control the criminal justice system hold the power with the potential for abuse and tyranny.

The statutory powers to arrest and prosecute those who commit crimes should be reasonably exercised and in good faith.

By allowing people to be unjustifiably arrested, detained in police cells for many days, and prosecuted, Mr Hakainde Hichilema is sending a very dangerous signal that the criminal justice system can be used to persecute and fix opponents of his regime.

The way Ms Edith Nawakwi, Mr Munir Zulu, Ms Maureen Mabonga, Apostle Dan Pule, Mr Brebner Changala have been arrested and detained for days raise serious concerns about Mr Hichilema’s abuse of our criminal justice system. Mr Hichilema is directly behind these arrests – he openly or publicly called for them.

But even if he wants those he doesn’t like or want to be arrested, as is the case now, can’t these arrests be conducted in a better and more fair, just and humane way? Why treat fellow human beings and national leaders like common criminals?

There’s a need to administer justice fairly, justly, and impartially. Impartial law enforcement is the corner stone of every constitutional democracy and should be guaranteed by our law enforcement agencies.

We should apply institutions to every aspect of law enforcement as a wall wired with a high-tension electricity line.

We must always remember that the only antidote to the culture of venality is the readiness of our criminal justice system to apply the laws fairly and equally.

In Freedom under the Law, Lord Denning wisely remarked, “All power corrupts. Total power corrupts absolutely. And the trouble about it is that an official who is the possessor of power often does not realise when he is abusing it.

Its influence is so insidious that he may believe that he is acting for the public good when, in truth, all he is doing is to assert his own brief authority. The Jack-in-office never realises that he is being a little tyrant.

” We should at all times uphold the rule of law, integrity of the criminal justice system, and the right to a fair trial.”

There’s no doubt that Mr Hichilema is abusing the country’s criminal justice to fix political opponents and critics. But this will backfire! Contrary to his claims, this will not unite the country and bring peace and stability. It is actually deeply dividing the country. He is actually trying to put out a fire with gasoline. What logic is this?

Look at those being arrested and where they are coming from! Can there be one section of the community, nation will all the virtues? Can there be any with all the vices? How can one explain these arrests of people almost exclusively from one section of our community, nation?

Is this Mr Hichilema’s way of uniting the country? Let him match his words with action. This hypocrisy will never work!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party