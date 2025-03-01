TAKEAWAYS FROM PRESIDENT HICHILEMA’S PARLIAMENT SPEECH



By Whitney Mulobela



Anchored on the National Values and Principles, as outlined in the Republican Constitution, today’s speech by President Hichilema reflects a government working tirelessly to build a more united and prosperous Zambia.



Some takeaways;



Morality and Ethics: Upholding Standards



• The President has demonstrated resolute leadership in addressing societal challenges— sensitizing 4 million citizens on alcohol and substance abuse, apprehending thousands involved in illicit drug trade, and ensuring girls rescued from early marriages return to education.

• His firm stance on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and cybercrimes underscores a critical message: it is incumbent upon all Zambians to report such acts and foster a society grounded in ethical conduct.

Patriotism and Unity: Strengthening National Identity



• The President’s exhortation to honor our national symbols and curb vandalism reflects a deep commitment to patriotism. The remarkable doubling of local tourism to 326,929 visitors in 2024 through the ‘Take a Holiday Yamu Loko’ initiative is a triumph of national pride.



• From the dedication of volunteers to the inspiring ‘Zambia Ku Chalo’ ethos of our sports ambassadors, the call is clear: unity and sacrifice are the bedrock of our progress.



Democracy and Constitutionalism: Safeguarding Freedoms

• Under President Hichilema’s administration, democratic freedoms flourish—no media outlets have been shuttered, with 188 radio stations and 66 television channels now operational.

– Inviting the UN Rapporteur exemplifies unprecedented transparency. As the President said it is just a shame it didn’t happen under the old administration.



• Peaceful by-elections and expanded voter registration affirm that political engagement can unite us.

Equity and Dignity: Empowering All Citizens



• The enhanced Constituency Development Fund, at K36.1 million per constituency, is delivering transformative infrastructure—schools, health facilities, and roads—restoring dignity across communities.

• Free education has returned over 2 million learners to classrooms, with 4.7 million now benefiting from school meals.

– The story of Dorothy Kamanisha, resuming school at 42, is an inspiring example and symbolises the President’s inclusive vision.





Governance and Integrity: Building Trust



• The fight against corruption is yielding tangible results—convictions, asset recoveries, and an improved Corruption Perception Index for the first time in a decade, now ranking 92 out of 180 nations.





• Innovations such as the Citizens’ Support Services Portal and 321 online services enhance accessibility, demonstrating a commitment to transparent and responsive public administration.

Sustainable Development: Securing Resilience





• In response to unprecedented drought, the President has championed water harvesting, smart agriculture—adopted by 1.1 million farmers—and renewable energy projects like Mpidi Solar and Kasanjiku Hydro, ensuring rural electrification.

Closing Appeal

• This address is more than a report—it is a charge to every Zambian to uphold our values, work diligently, and unite in purpose. The President has laid a robust foundation; it is now our duty to build upon it.