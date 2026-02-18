Taliban Signals Support for Iran Amid Rising Middle East Tensions



An Asian militia that once forced the United States into a humiliating withdrawal after its longest war is now signaling it will side with Iran if a new conflict erupts, raising the specter of Washington’s past battlefield defeat returning to the Middle East.





Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated that Afghans are ready to “sympathize and cooperate” with Tehran if the U.S. launches strikes. He praised Iran’s performance in the June 2025 12‑day war with the U.S. and Israel and suggested that any Trump-era attempts to pressure Iran could backfire, potentially creating a wider anti-American alignment across the region.



The statement underscores the persistent geopolitical ripple effects of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and highlights the growing Resistance Axis linking regional militias and Iran.