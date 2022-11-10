TALKING TO SURVIVE AND TALKING TO IMPROVE LIVES ARE TWO DIFFERENT THINGS-CHINGEMBU

By now Zambians should know who talks to survive or make money and who talks to improve their lives Susan Kukeng’a Chingembu has charged.

She said Mr Antonio Mwanza should stop wasting people’s bundles and time because he lucks integrity and survives on talking , criticising , condemning and so on too much to please his pay Masters.

“Firstly Mr Mwanza should appreciate the freedom he is enjoying to express his bitterness and dullness after contributing massively to the losing of PF party. The level of his talkativeness should worry many zambians because he is now becoming a nuisance.” Said Chingembu.

“Secondly Mr Mwanza should ask himself questions as to why it’s only him now talking the loudest in PF when others have decided to tame their mouths. When Zambians are quite it does not mean they have forgotten about

the gassing

-caderism

-corruption

-caderism -corruption rotten Economy

tribalism

unreasonable borrowing and many more that happened during PF rule.” She said.

Ms Chingumbe said Antonio shouldn’t think that Zambians have forgotten his insults and substandard way of doing politics. And why resurface now, when he went into hiding?

She said those zambians Mr Mwanza knew in PF goverment are different from the New Dawn Zambians . That the bar has been raised and he should adjust after talking for years defending PF for him to survive what did he achieve? She asked.

“Finally Mr Mwanza should just take advantage of the good policies the government has put in place channel his energy into farming and taking part in CDF projects. There is no more handouts and tatameni. He is a lazy man who actually wants to promote laziness in most men by making them think talking too much is another way of survivor in Zambia” Explained Ms Sue.

“We say no to men who contributed to the mess of this country. Zambia is in ICU because of men like Antonio Mwanza.”