Tanker driver that overturned at Munali Roundabout was under alcohol influence – Police



POLICE in Lusaka have arrested the driver who blocked the Great East Road at the Munali traffic circle on Sunday evening after he lost control of the fuel tanker he was driving.



According to police Spokesperson, Rae Hamoonga, the driver, Humphrey Musonda of Emmasdale compound was still under the influence of alcohol when he was driving the Renault Tanker belonging to Horizon Haulage and loaded with diesel.





The tanker, bearing registration number CAE 4179, overturned after the driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a pavement at excessive speed.



Preliminary investigations revealed that Musonda was under the influence of alcohol at the time the accident occurred, therefore, impairing his judgment and ability to control the vehicle.





The suspect sustained minor injuries and was treated at Levy Mwanawasa Hospital before being discharged and taken into police custody.



He has since been charged with two offenses under the Road Traffic Act No. 11 of 2002 which are, dangerous driving, under Section 155, and driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, under Section 157.



Hamoonga said Musonda is expected to appear in court soon.





Further, Hamoonga reminded motorists that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offense that endangers lives and is punishable by law.





“The Zambia Police Service is committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and will continue to enforce traffic laws rigorously,” Hamoonga stated.





He further urged members of the public to report any incidents of reckless or impaired driving to their nearest police station or through the toll-free line 991.



By Buumba Mwitumwa



Kalemba January 21, 2025