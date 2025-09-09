TANKER DRIVERS PROTEST AT NAKONDE BORDER, DEMAND CLARITY FROM AUTHORITIES





Over 100 tanker drivers yesterday gathered at the Nakonde customs area, peacefully protest the alleged preferential treatment of containers over tankers by Tanzanian authorities.





The drivers claim that for the past four days, their loaded tankers have not been cleared for entry into Zambia, while containers are being prioritized.





The drivers are seeking clarity from Zambian authorities, specifically the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), on why their tankers are not being cleared.





They charge that Tanzanian authorities favor containers because they generate more revenue for their country, unlike tankers which attract smaller taxes.





The tankers are currently stationed across the border, while the drivers have since morning been gathered at the customs area.





It is not unclear if this protest is among the reasons why there has been a fuel shortage for petrol in Nakonde for some days now.



Chete FM