Tanzania in political tension as Samia Suluhu weighs possible deal with Tundu Lissu

….Presidential ambitions and opposition negotiations raise stakes in the East African nation

Developing reports indicate that people close to President Samia Suluhu suggest she is considering a handshake deal with jailed opposition leader Tundu Lissu.



The potential agreement is reportedly aimed at helping to salvage the political situation in Tanzania, which has been tense following the recent disputed election.

Insiders say that the tricky part of any deal is that President Suluhu wants to be officially announced as president before any negotiations with Lissu are made public.

Her advisers, however, are warning that making such a declaration first could further inflame an already volatile political climate.

https://youtu.be/Lr_JksBnz6Y?si=oa0w-0zDJplgA4KQ

Tensions remain high across the country, with opposition supporters and civil society groups expressing concern over fairness and transparency in governance.

Observers note that the outcome of any deal between President Suluhu and Lissu could have far-reaching implications for national stability and political reconciliation in Tanzania.

As the situation develops, political analysts are closely monitoring how the timing and announcement of leadership decisions may impact public sentiment and international relations.