TANZANIA POLL VIOLENCE CLAIMED 518 LIVES: GOVERNMENT ENQUIRY



VIOLENCE around Tanzania’s October general election left 518 people dead, a government-appointed commission said Thursday, a figure far below opposition estimates of thousands killed.





“The total number of deaths resulting from the general elections was 518, of whom 490 were male,” said commission chairman Mohamed Chande Othman.





He added that 21 children and 16 security officers were among the dead, and more than 2,000 people injured.



The deaths were from “unnatural causes” following widespread post-election protests.





Who was responsible?



Othman did not say who was responsible, recommending further investigations.



President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who won the October 29 poll with 98% of the vote, said the report “shook our nation” and that lessons would be learned.





She defended security forces, saying they prevented anarchy.



Opposition calls it a ‘cover-up’



The main opposition party, Chadema, dismissed the report as a “cover-up” and “an attempt to whitewash the regime’s crimes.”





Opposition and religious groups had alleged thousands were killed, with claims of mass graves which the commission said “could not be substantiated,” accusing some of using AI to manipulate images.





Underlying causes



The commission cited economic, political and social issues including demands for reforms, unemployment and “lack of patriotism” as fuelling the violence.





It recommended a national day of mourning, free medical care for victims, and a new constitution by 2028. A criminal inquiry into accountability is also proposed.



Africanews