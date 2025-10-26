TANZANIA PRESIDENT SAMIA DECLARES OCTOBER 29 A PUBLIC HOLIDAY FOR NATIONAL ELECTIONS





By: The Citizen



Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan has officially declared October 29 a public holiday to allow citizens to participate in the country’s national elections.





The announcement comes following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s designation of the day as the official date for presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections.



The move is intended to facilitate voter turnout and ensure that citizens have the time and opportunity to exercise their democratic rights.

