TANZANIA UNDER FEAR, THE RISE OF A SILENT TYRANNY



A dark cloud is hovering over Tanzania ahead of the coming polls. President Samia Suluhu has turned the once hopeful land of Nyerere into a state of fear and enforced silence.





Opposition leaders are being imprisoned, intimidated, and silenced. The fearless Tundu Lissu, leader of CHADEMA now rots behind bars, accused of treason simply for demanding fair electoral reforms before elections.



His courage echoes through the walls of oppression as he raises his fist and tells his people, “Do not fear.” ✊





The regime’s paranoia has crossed borders. John Heche, the Deputy Leader of CHADEMA, was arrested at the Isebania One Stop Border Post while on his way to Bondo to represent his party leader, Tundu Lissu, at the funeral of Raila Odinga.





Imagine being arrested for attending a funeral!

But what followed was pure African resistance at its best, Kenyans and Tanzanians united at the border and forcefully smuggled Heche into Kenya

✊



That’s the spirit of the people, fearless, united and unbowed!



Meanwhile, inside Tanzania, enforced disappearances, media crackdowns, and political persecutions are becoming the order of the day. The regime has created a climate of fear, silencing journalists, activists, and anyone who dares question the government.





This is not what John Pombe Magufuli stood for. Magufuli, despite his flaws, believed in African independence, accountability, and resistance against Western puppetry. But now, those principles are being buried, replaced by foreign-backed puppeteering and domestic repression.





History is repeating itself in the most painful way. Tanzania is turning into another Uganda, another Kenya, where democracy is just theatre and freedom is a privilege, not a right.





But the people are awakening. You can jail a man but you can’t jail a movement.

You can silence voices, but you can’t silence truth. The fire of resistance burns again in East Africa and no dictator can extinguish it.



The people will rise. The people will speak.

Justice will echo from Dar es Salaam to Bondo!