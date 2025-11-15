TANZANIA WILL SHAPE ITS OWN DEMOCRACY—NOT BY FORCE, NOT BY PRESSURE- SAMIA SUHURU HASSAN





The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, has emphasised that the nation will continue to learn and self-correct on its democratic journey without being coerced by any individual or external body.





Speaking today, Friday, November 14, 2025 while addressing and officially opening the 13th Parliament in Dodoma, President Samia noted that Tanzania has made significant strides in the foundations of democracy, yet there remains a need to collectively reflect on areas that have posed challenges to further strengthen a governance system rooted in consensus and the public interest.





“Tanzania has a long history of democracy. The term ‘democracy’ may be interpreted in various ways, but we are mature in our democratic practice.





Nevertheless, on our journey of leading a democratic Tanzania, we remain ready to learn and improve,” President Samia said.



Urging all stakeholders, particularly political parties, to engage constructively, she underscored the importance of dialogue and consensus:





“I appeal to all groups of Tanzanians, especially political parties, to come together, talk, and examine where we may have gone wrong. Let us continue on our journey of building a peaceful and stable nation, guided by our traditions and customs, not by pressure.”

