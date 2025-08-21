TANZANIAN NATIONAL ON THE RUN FOR GRAVE RITUALS IN CHINSALI





Police in Chinsali District are looking for a Tanzanian national accused of leading villagers in rituals at the grave of Alice Lenshina, the founder of the Lumpa Church.





The man, known as a Nkungulupe, is said to have encouraged followers to remove charms from Lenshina’s burial site in Kabungo village, Chief Nkula’s area, on 19 August.





Muchinga Police Commissioner, Dennis Moola has said two of his alleged associates were arrested.





Mr. Moola has idenfied the arrested duo as 28-year-old Joseph Lameck, a Tanzanian described as one of Nkungulupe’s disciples, and 23-year-old Shadrick Mutale from Kasama, who acted as an interpreter.





He has further said the village headman, Laston Katongo, was also detained for reportedly supporting the activities.





The police chief has explained that members of the Jerusalem Church, a splinter group of the Lumpa Church strongly objected to the rituals, saying the move violated their beliefs.





Mr Moola added that the arrests resulted in protests from the Villagers who marched to Chinsali police station demanding the release of those in custody, leading to the detention of nine more people for disorderly conduct.





He has since appealed to the public for information that could help apprehend Nkungulupe, who remains at large.



Nakonde FM