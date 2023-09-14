Tanzanian president urges political leaders to stop misusing freedom of expression

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Monday urged political leaders in the East African nation to stop misusing their freedom of expression, saying they should instead give constructive criticism that will help the government improve public services management.

A statement by the Directorate of Presidential Communications said Hassan, who doubles as the chairperson of the ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi, made the appeal when she addressed a special council of political parties in Dar es Salaam, the commercial hub of Tanzania.

Hassan urged political leaders to use their political rallies not only to promote their parties but also to use their freedom of expression to chart out strategies aimed at strengthening the prevailing peace, unity and national solidarity.

“Statements made by political leaders should not aim at causing chaos, disunity, religious misunderstanding and tribalism,” said Hassan, appealing to religious leaders to help the government restore eroding values in the society.

“There has been (an) erosion of values, especially among the youth, and increasing incidents of gender violence that need to be addressed by the government supported by the religious leaders,” said Hassan.