TANZANIAN WITCHDOCTORS TO DEAL WITH CROOKED NAKONDE CAR AGENT

A GROUP of shylocks in Nakonde have refused to press charges against a crooked car agent who duped them off over K500,000 saying they will use Tanzanian witchdoctors to get their justice.

According to police sources privy to the story have told Kalemba that Khondwani Mugala, a once trusted car agent had secured himself a mega contract to clear 20 Japanese vehicles entering from Nakonde bought by clients in Lusaka.

Mugala had been paid the fees in full and also given money to hire 20 drivers to drive the cars to the capital city as well as fuel allocation.

But having developed a new liking for a gambling game called Aviator, Mugala decided to use the cash as capital in the get-rich-quick game but unfortunately lost all the money.

Hoping for better luck with the game, Mugala thought to try again but with no money to his name, he stripped the 20 vehicles bare, snatching catalytic converters known as mufflers, radios, and who knows what else which he sold and lost the money again.

Mugala then approached the shrewd shylocks of Nakonde borrowing money amounting to over half a million kwacha from them and using the cars as collateral.

But while, Mugala was playing his games in Nakonde, the car owners in Lusaka engaged Police officers to retrieve their vehicles.

A group of police officers then travelled to Nakonde and managed to locate the vehicles which were in the custody of shylocks.

After some persuasion, the shylocks agreed to hand over the vehicles, but with a twist – they refused to press charges against Mugala.

They said they were trading in police reports for potions and spells to get their revenge.

The officers were left shocked and fearing the worst for Mugala when the shylocks revealed that they would instead engage Tanzanian witchdoctors to get their justice.

In the meantime, with police arrangements, the fleet of the 20 vehicles have started rolling in Lusaka with some of them parked at Kabwata Police Station.

CREDIT: Kalemba