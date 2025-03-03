Tasha K Set To Pay Cardi B $1.2 Million In The Defamation Ruling Settlement

Three years after Cardi B won a $4 million defamation judgment against Tasha K, the two parties have reached a payment settlement plan.

The rapper and the gossip personality known for her YouTube series UnWinewithTashaK have agreed to a bankruptcy settlement payment plan.

This payment deal is set to see Cardi B being paid nearly $1.2 million over the next five years.

Per Rolling Stone’s report, a judge confirmed the Chapter 11 reorganization plan on Monday, February 24.

According to the bankruptcy plan obtained by the outlet, Belcalis Almánzar (Cardi B) will receive monthly installment payments over the next five years.

Kebe (Tasha K) is due to pay the rapper $176,532. In the first year and by the fifth year, she is due to pay the artist $318,653 over the 12-month period.

The plan does not require Cardi to refrain from speaking about Kebe.

But it requires the blogger and podcaster, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, to refrain from saying or publishing anything “derogatory, disparaging, or defamatory” about Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, or any members of her family.

She further promised that no content whatsoever will appear on her social media accounts, websites, blogs, or other public channels, including The Wine Cellar Podcast or Tasha K Live, related to the Grammy-winning artist.

After the pronouncements of judgment, Cardi’s lawyer, Lisa Moore, said in a statement to Rolling Stone that,

“Today marks the end of a multi-year-long chapter of lies, deception, and fraudulent conveyance on the part of Tasha K, her husband, and their entities.

We are thrilled to put in place such an incredibly unprecedented and protective plan for Cardi.

I assume you will see the debtor and her counsel selling this as a win.

Trust me, for all of the reasons in the plan we insisted on to protect our client, that is not the case.”

“We don’t believe the false tears, and we protect against them.”

Even though the proposed plan covers less than the full $4 million judgment, Almánzar can still go after the remainder of the non-dischargeable award once the five years is over.

It also means Almánzar could again seek to garnish Kebe’s wages down the line, potentially forcing Kebe to seek another bankruptcy and another repayment plan.

This settlement is as a result of a defamation lawsuit that Almánzar (Cardi B) filed in March 2019 against Tasha K for an alleged “campaign of slander” involving demonstrably false allegations that she had herpes, used cocaine, and worked as a prostitute.

Taking the witness stand to plead her case, Almánzar (Cardi B) testified at the time that she suffered extreme “anxiety” and depression after Kebe (Tasha K) posted several YouTube videos with the false statements.

She told jurors that severe stress caused her weight to fluctuate and led to issues in her relationships, a courtroom according to a Rolling Stone Courtroom source