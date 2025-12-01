JUST IN : Tasila Lungu Appointed to PF Central Committee as Given Lubinda Announces Major Leadership Changes





In accordance with the provisions of Articles 51 and 61 of the Patriotic Front Constitution, the President Hon Given Lubinda has exercised his powers and made the following interim appointments with immediate effect.





A. MEMBERS OF THE CENTRAL COMMITTEE (MCC)

In view of the vacancies that have arisen in the recent past, the President has appointed the following;





1. As MCC & Deputy National Chairman for Youths : Mwenya Matafwali

2. ⁠As MCC : Goodson Banda

3. ⁠As MCC: Brave Mweetwa

4. ⁠As MCC: Alinedi Adora Phiri

5. ⁠As MCC : Lawrence Sichalwe

6. As MCC : Warren M. Liywali

7. ⁠As MCC: Hon Tasila Lungu Mwansa





B. LUSAKA PROVINCE

1. Lusaka Provincial Youth Chairman : Enock Mwila Yumba

2. Lusaka Province Deputy Youth Chairman: Cliff Bwalya





C. The Provincial Chairman for Lusaka Forbes Mufwaya has elevated the following;





1. Steven Mwape: Lusaka District Youth Chairman

2. ⁠Gift Simusamba: Interim Lusaka District Vice Youth Chairman







Celestin Mukandila

SIGNED



Deputy Secretary General of Administration



CC: The PF President

-The National Chairperson

-The Secretary General

-The National Deputy Secretary General (Political)

-The MCCs

-All PF Provincial Chairmen

-PF General Membership

-Media & the Press