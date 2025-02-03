Tasila Lungu has stolen CDF money for her own benefit- Chawama businessman

Chawama businessman launches campaign to replace absent Tasila as MP



A THRIVING Chawama businessman has emerged by launching a campaign aimed at replacing absent Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu.





47 year old Morgan Muunda intends to contest under the UPND ticket, claiming that Edgar Lungu’s daughter does not understand the challenges faced by the people of Chawama by virtue of her upbringing.



In an interview with Kalemba, Muunda claimed that Tasila’s prolonged absence from her parliamentary duties was tantamount to abandoning the people she vowed to represent.





He feels that former president Lungu was unfair to impose his daughter on Chawama residents, having known her background.



Despite Tasila having communicated a month ago that she was on maternity leave and would be back when parliament resumes this month, Muunda claimed that the MP has abandoned the people of Chawama.





“I have decided that I’m going to stand for our people and I will be there. I’m soliciting and lobbying that the people sponsors the best talent and experience to help us move into Chawama. We feel Lungu was very unfair to push the daughter to be Mp when he knew the background of the daughter. It was unfair for them to take over Chawama and take up all the commercial facilities there,” he said.



The aspiring candidate further claimed that Tasila had stolen the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) meant for the development of her community.



“They received a lot of money and when we ask them how they used it, they don’t say. Tasila has stolen CDF money for her own benefit. But I promise to come up with a new change and I will make sure that CDF is utilised accordingly,” he promised.



Muunda told Kalemba that he was the right person to represent the people of Chawama as he was born and bred in the same area.



He said life will not be the same in the constituency of only the people of Chawama gives him a chance.





“I’m a grass root, born and raised in Chawama. I will provide tap water to every household. We are going to improve road network and drainage system. Hundreds of young people have gotten jobs in the health sector because of me because we solicited for them.”





“I can also assure the people that there will be no malaria in Chawama. We will also make sure that we put up schools as priorities for Chawama because it’s us from Chawama who know what we want. Putting up schools will ensure that our children don’t end up as junkies,” he stated.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, February 3, 2025