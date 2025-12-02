TASILA LUNGU JOINS PF CENTRAL COMMITTEE IN LATEST PARTY SHAKE-UP





FORMER Chawama Member of Parliament Tasila Lungu has been appointed to the Patriotic Front Central Committee, becoming one of the key figures added in the party’s continued restructuring under Acting President Given Lubinda.





In a statement issued by PF Deputy Secretary General for Administration Celestin Mukandila, the latest appointments are meant to fill vacancies that have emerged in recent weeks.





The reshuffle also includes other notable figures such as Mwenya Matafwali, who will now serve as Deputy National Chairman for Youths.





On 21st November 2025, Lubinda dropped Musonda Mpankata, Brenda Nyirenda, Melisiana Phiri,former Secretary General Davis Mwila,as well as Northern Province Chairperson Chomba Chipili and Lusaka Province Chairperson Christopher Shakafuswa from the party’s Central Committee.



