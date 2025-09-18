Tasila Lungu risks losing Chawama seat!



Chawama MP Tasila Lungu risks losing her seat if she does not report to Parliament within the remaining 10 sitting days.





The directive, issued by Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti requires Tasila Lungu to present herself in Parliament either 14 days after the burial of her late father, former President Edgar Lungu or 14 days after the opening of the fifth session of the 13th National Assembly.





Since President Hakainde Hichilema opened the fifth session on Friday, September 12, 2025 and the burial has not yet taken place due to ongoing legal proceedings in South Africa over the repatriation of the former president’s body, the 14-day countdown will begin immediately after the burial.

The Chawama MP is therefore expected to return by October 7, 2025.





Tasila Lungu had previously submitted a leave-of-absence request to attend to the ongoing court proceedings regarding her father’s burial.



