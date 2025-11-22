TASILA LUNGU’S PARLIAMENTARY SEAT CANNOT BE DECLARED VACANT DESPITE PROLONGED DELAY IN EDGAR LUNGU’S BURIAL





Feira Member of Parliament Emmanuel Tembo says Chawama MP Tasila Lungu’s parliamentary seat cannot be declared vacant despite her prolonged absence from the National Assembly during the five months since the death of her father, former President Edgar Lungu.





Mr. Tembo argues that Parliamentary Standing Order 223, adopted in 2024, does not provide for a parliamentary seat to be declared vacant due to absenteeism, but instead allows for an MP to be suspended for periods ranging from 7 to 30 days.





He insists that the law does not empower the Speaker to remove an MP on such grounds.



Meanwhile, Mr. Tembo has dismissed calls by Faction President Robert Chabinga urging the Given Lubinda led faction to prioritize the burial of the late former President before making plans for an elective convention.

©️SunFM